In this series I looked at each of the individual nations of Faerûn in turn, in alphabetical order. This series was based around the status of each nation as of 1371-72 Dalereckoning (at the end of D&D 2nd Edition and the start of 3rd Edition). The maps are drawn from The Forgotten Realms Interactive Atlas CD-ROM and their respective 1st and 2nd Edition sources. They are not necessarily current for the 5th Edition of the setting (which is set c. 1496 DR), as borders have changed and some towns and cities have fallen, whilst newer ones have risen.
Related maps of interest:
- The World of Toril
- The original Nations of the Forgotten Realms post
- The continent of Faerûn
- The continent of Maztica
- The continent of Zakhara
- The continent of Kara-Tur
- A map of the Undersea Realms of the Inner Sea
The full list of articles follows:
- Aglarond
- Amn
- Calimshan
- Chessenta
- Chondath
- Cormyr
- Damara
- Dambrath
- Durpar, Estagund & Var the Golden
- Erlkazar
- Evereska
- Evermeet
- Gundarlun, Ruathym, Trisk & Tuern
- Halruaa
- Hartsvale
- Impiltur
- Lantan
- Lapaliiya & Tharsult
- Luiren
- Luruar (The Silver Marches)
- Mintarn & Orlumbor
- Moonshae
- Mulhorand
- Murghôm & Semphar
- Narfell
- Nimbral
- Rashemen
- Samarach, Tashalar & Thindol
- Sembia
- Sespech
- Sossal
- Tethyr
- Thay
- Thesk
- Turmish
- Ulgarth and the Utter East (Parsanic, Doegan, Edenvale & Konigheim)
- Underhome (The Deep Realm)
- Unther & Threskel
- Waterdeep
Some more coverage of the Realms is to come in the future, with historical maps and a guide to some of the other regions of the continent.
Thank you for reading The Atlas of Ice and Fire. To help me provide better content, please consider contributing to my Patreon page and other funding methods, which will also get you exclusive content before it goes live on my blogs.
ronpower said:
Will you eventually do some maps of places that don’t exactly fall within national borders such as the Dales?
LikeLike
Reuster's Games said:
These are great, and have earned you a follower
LikeLike