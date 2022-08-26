In this series I will be looking at each of the individual nations of Faerûn in turn, in alphabetical order. This series is based around the status of each nation as of 1371-72 Dalereckoning (at the end of D&D 2nd Edition and the start of 3rd Edition). The maps are drawn from The Forgotten Realms Interactive Atlas CD-ROM and their respective 1st and 2nd Edition sources. They are not necessarily current for the 5th Edition of the setting (which is set c. 1496 DR).

A map of Cormyr. Please click for a larger version.

Ruler: Regent Alusair Obarskyr, Dowager Queen Filfaeril Obarskyr, Crown Prince Azoun V Obarskyr (child)

Regent Alusair Obarskyr, Dowager Queen Filfaeril Obarskyr, Crown Prince Azoun V Obarskyr (child) Capital: Suzail (pop. 45,009 for the city, 129,000 for the surrounds)

Suzail (pop. 45,009 for the city, 129,000 for the surrounds) Settlements: Arabel (30,606), Aunkspear, Battlerise, Besert, Blustich, Bogbrook (800), Bospir, Castle Crag (505), Dawngleam (800), Dhedluk (936), Dreamer’s Rock, Espar (600), Eveningstar (954), Ghars (1200), Gladehap (900), Gorthin, Gray Oaks (100), Halfhap (2200), High Horn (400), Hillmarch, Hilp (250), Hultail (100), Immersea (1170), Jester’s Green (site), Juniril, Kallamarn, Kirinwood, Knightswood, Marsark’s Grove, Marsember (36,007), Minroe (500), Monksblade (300), Moonever (800), Mouth O’ Gargoyles (460), Nesmyth, Ongul’s Water, Redspring, Smuggler’s Stone, Stag Steads, Sunset Hill (1000), Thunderstone (1800), Tilverton (9002), Tyrluk (200), Waymoot (1980), Wheloon (6661), Wormtower, Yeoman Bridge

Arabel (30,606), Aunkspear, Battlerise, Besert, Blustich, Bogbrook (800), Bospir, Castle Crag (505), Dawngleam (800), Dhedluk (936), Dreamer’s Rock, Espar (600), Eveningstar (954), Ghars (1200), Gladehap (900), Gorthin, Gray Oaks (100), Halfhap (2200), High Horn (400), Hillmarch, Hilp (250), Hultail (100), Immersea (1170), Jester’s Green (site), Juniril, Kallamarn, Kirinwood, Knightswood, Marsark’s Grove, Marsember (36,007), Minroe (500), Monksblade (300), Moonever (800), Mouth O’ Gargoyles (460), Nesmyth, Ongul’s Water, Redspring, Smuggler’s Stone, Stag Steads, Sunset Hill (1000), Thunderstone (1800), Tilverton (9002), Tyrluk (200), Waymoot (1980), Wheloon (6661), Wormtower, Yeoman Bridge Population: 1,360,800 (85% human, 10% half-elf, 4% elf, 1% misc.)

1,360,800 (85% human, 10% half-elf, 4% elf, 1% misc.) Population Density: 12.09 per mile², 4.67 people per km²

12.09 per mile², 4.67 people per km² Area: 112,569 miles² (291,552.37 kilometres²)

112,569 miles² (291,552.37 kilometres²) Military: The Purple Dragons (standing army, 12,000+ strength), the War Wizards of Cormyr (200+)

The Purple Dragons (standing army, 12,000+ strength), the War Wizards of Cormyr (200+) Languages: Chondathan, Common, Elven

Chondathan, Common, Elven Religion: Chauntea, Deneir, Helm, Lathander, Lliira, Oghma, Malar, Milie, Selûne, Silvanus, Tempus, Tymora, Waukeen

Chauntea, Deneir, Helm, Lathander, Lliira, Oghma, Malar, Milie, Selûne, Silvanus, Tempus, Tymora, Waukeen Exports: Armor, carved ivory, cloth, coal, food, swords, timber

Armor, carved ivory, cloth, coal, food, swords, timber Imports: Glass, ivory, spices

Overview

Cormyr is one of the most famous nations in Faerûn, a civilised kingdom under the rule of law which projects the image of strength, honour, justice and greatness. The nation is relatively small but powerful and influential, with wide-ranging allies across the entire continent and a willingness to fight for just causes. In its history, Cormyrean armies have humbled the Shoon Imperium on the Fields of the Dead, helped defeat the invading Tuigan clans in Thesk and repulsed multiple attacks on its borders by the Zhentarim and the armies of Sembia.

Cormyr is located at the far western end of the Sea of Fallen Stars, along the northern and north-western shores of the Lake of Dragons. Cormyr’s western borders are held to be the Storm Horn Mountains and the River Tun, with its northern border held to be the Great Desert of Anauroch and the Desertsmouth Mountains (although, in practice, Cormyr has little or no direct control of the Goblin Marches and Stonelands). The Thunder Peaks, Vast Swamp and River Darkflow form its eastern border with Sembia and the Dalelands.

Cormyr’s capital, largest city and principal port is Suzail, which is traditional rivals with the second city of Marsember, further east along the coast at the mouth of the Starwater. Further inland, Cormyr consist mostly of low-lying countryside flanked by mountains, with the interior forming a grassy and wooded plain descending to the large lake known as the Wyvernwater, around which are located many of Cormyr’s towns and smaller villages. Prime farmland is found in the north, between the King’s Forest and Storm Horns, although the region known as the Helmlands became a bizarre and twisted land due to strange magic unleashed during the Time of Troubles. This has since been repaired by magecraft. The land between Eveningstar and Suzail is dominated by the King’s Forest, an immense, ancient woodland that is all that is left of an ancient, south-western arm of the Great Forest of Cormanthor. The King’s Forest, Hullack Wood and Hermit’s Wood are all protected by royal command and as part of the ancient compact between the first human settlers of the region and the mostly-vanished elves who willingly gave them this land. Logging is permitted, but for every tree felled, another must be planted. Many villages and even small towns can instead be found sitting under the tree canopy, or in small clearings in the forests.

Just before the Time of Troubles, Cormyr took possession of the town of Tilverton in the far north-east, near the Desertsmouth Mountains. The town is located at a strategically vital intersection of the Moonsea Ride and Northride, allowing Cormyr to keep a closer eye on its border with the Dalelands and particularly keep an eye out for Zhentarim and Cult of the Dragon agents seeking to cross into Cormyr. The people of Tilverton seem to have mostly accepted swapping independence for security, with detachments of the Purple Dragons keeping the town safe. However, securing Tilverton and keeping open a supply route through the fringes of the Stonelands in the face of frequent goblin and orc raids has given Cormyr a headache.

Cormyr faces competition or opposition on almost every front. To the west lie the Tunlands, consisting of the Sunset Mountains, Far Hills, Marsh of Tun and the narrow Plains of Tun surrounding the marsh. The Tunlands are contested between the Tunlar and Mir tribesfolk, the Zhentarim who have established a fortress at Darkhold, various monster tribes which frequently range south from the Goblin Marches and the black dragon Skurge which resides in the Marsh of Tun. Cormyr has tried to annex the entire area several times, but fully cleaning out the monsters, defeating the dragon, destroying the Zhentarim and pacifying the tribes would require weakening its borders elsewhere.

To the north lies the Goblin Marches and Stonelands, areas of wilderness controlled by fierce, combative tribes of orcs, goblins, gnolls, kobolds and ogres. These tribes would pose a greater threat to Cormyr if they weren’t consistently consumed by internal squabbles and civil wars. However, the presence of the tribes does prevent Cormyrean expansion northwards to the fringes of the Great Desert. The Goblin Marches was once verdant and bountiful countryside, but the advance of the Great Desert from the north has turned it more desolate. Hobgoblins, wemics and hill giants can also be found in the Stonelands to the east, a much more hilly and maze-like land of canyons, valleys and bare, stone hills. The Cormyrean army has a somewhat better grip on the Stonelands than the Marches, but there is not much in it.

To the north-east lies the Dalelands, a coalition of rural communities and larger townships. The Dalelands are, at least in the main, civilised, peace-loving and share Cormyr’s preference for peace, justice and trade. However, the Dalelands are fiercely independent and have a massive distrust of Cormyr’s growing power and influence, fearing being absorbed into Cormyr by a thousand cuts, each individually reasonable. Whilst Cormyr and the Dalelands frequently cooperated against mutual threats, there is also concern in the Dalelands of Cormyr’s ambitions in the region. For Cormyr’s part, there is frustration of having a potentially extremely powerful neighbour and ally which frequently rejects its help, even to its own misfortune.

To the east lies Sembia, with which Cormyr has an extraordinarily complicated relationship. Sembia is Cormyr’s closest business partner and fiercest trade rival, at times its closest military ally and at other times its greatest geopolitical threat. Cormyr and Sembia have mutual family and business ties that sometimes make the border all but non-existent, but at other time have entire armies stationed on their border during times of high tension. Cormyr, Sembia and the Dalelands have a complicated three-way relationship which sometimes gets close to a full alliance (especially against mutual enemies, like the Zhentarim, Cult of the Dragon, the Red Wizard and the Tuigan), and sometimes is not far off all-out war.

To the south, Cormyr regards the city-state of Westgate as its greatest rival. Westgate sits at the mouth of the Neck, where the Lake of Dragons meets the Sea of Fallen Stars, and often attracts trade from ships that would otherwise travel further west to Cormyr (or north to Sembia). Westgate may only be a single city, but it is a rich and powerful one, with a far laxer attitude to taxes that can make it a more compelling place to do business.

Following the Twelfth Serôs War, Cormyr has renewed its ties and interests with the undersea realm of Naramyr, a sea elven kingdom in the Lake of Dragons. The sea elves’ capital of Telvanlu lies very close to Suzail and there are ties of trade between the two realms. The sea elves regard any entry into their waters with suspicion, but have some to see the benefits of having a nearby ally in the surface world.

History

The region currently controlled by Cormyr first appears in history as the site of a massive conflict, the Battle of the Gods’ Theatre. Circa 10,750 Before Dalereckoning (BDR), the great elven empires of Shantel Othreier and Aryvandaar met in battle in the central Tunlands. In those days, Aryvandaar controlled the vast forested lands to the north-west, whilst Shantel Othreier controlled the lands to the west and south-west. The two elven armies engaged in battle but were ambushed by an orc horde over 100,000 strong. The elves destroyed the horde but were almost completely obliterated themselves. In later years Aryvandaar defeated Shantel Othreier and seized control of the region, but then lost it when it was overthrown in the final battles of the Crown Wards, circa 9000 BDR.

The lands to the east of the Storm Horns were covered by a single immense forest which stretched from the Lake of Dragons to the Dragon Reach and then north, past the Moonsea as far as the White Peaks. This immense woodland had many names, such as the Great Eastern Forest, but around 10,000 BDR, after the exiling of the dark elves from the surface Realms and their transformation into the hated drow, it became known as the Arcorar, the Great King Forest, the home of Elven Court, the elven council which would serve as the god Corellon’s voice in the mortal Realms. When Aryvandaar broke the peace to pursue war once again by invading Illefarn, it was Elven Court that condemned them, triggering the downfall of Aryvandaar in 9000 BDR. The Arcorar became home to four kingdoms: Rystall Wood to the north-west, Jhyrennstar in the west, Uvaeren to the south-west and Semberholme in the far south-west. Great cities were founded, such as Yrlaancel (in 8130 BDR). Uvaeren was unfortunately destroyed in a massive meteor storm in 5000 BDR. One thousand years later, in 4000 BDR, the realms of Elven Court, Semberholme and Jhyrennstar merged to form the Empire of Cormanthyr, with its capital in Cormanthor City.

The far south-western part of the Arcorar became known as Lythtlorn, or the Wolf Woods. Lythtlorn was not accounted as grand a kingdom as Jhyrennstar or Semberholme. Indeed, it is questionable if Lythtlorn was even really a coherent nation or a collection of semi-independent elven tribes coexisting in the same region. Due to various reasons – monstrous incursions, natural wildfires, soil erosion – the Great King Forest began to fragment so Lythtlorn was soon longer a contiguous part of the forest. The elves of Lythtlorn became more interested in their own affairs, rarely paying heed to the deeds of Cormanthyr to the north-east or the new power of Netheril, a mighty human nation of magic which rose to prominence in the lands due north of Lythtlorn starting in 3859 BDR.

In particular, Lythtlorn’s south-western eaves were threatened by Thauglorimorgorus, better known as Thauglor, a black dragon so ancient that his scales had turned purple. The Purple Dragon was noted for his commitment to honour, despite the treacherous reputation of his kin. In 400 BDR, the great elven warrior Iliphar Nelnueve confronted the dragon but realised he was outmatched, and avoided battle. In 205 BDR, Iliphar returned and this time defeated the dragon in a Feint of Honour. The elves then took full control of Lythtlorn, with Iliphar declared the ruler of the western part of the land, the Lord of Sceptres. This stretch of Lythtlorn became known as Cormir, the Forest Kingdom, although again it is unclear if this was truly a formal kingdom or more a loose assemblage of allied communities.

In 339 BDR Netheril was destroyed by the event known as Karsus’ Folly, when the Archarcanist Karsus tried to use magic to transform himself into a god. The resulting backblast of magic obliterated Netheril and killed hundreds of thousands and possibly millions across Faerûn. The Weave itself was imperilled, with possible dire consequences for the entire planet, until the Goddess of Magic Mystryl sacrificed herself to repair the Weave. The destruction of Netheril sparked a major migration of humans into Cormanthyr and Cormir, but the elves at this time were powerful enough to resist any mass settlement in their lands. However, the mutually destructive wars of Narfell and Raumathar in the east (peaking around 160-150 BDR) and the advance of the orcish Vastar Empire around 200 BDR sent even more human refugees fleeing towards Cormanthyr. Human leaders petitioned the powerful Coronal of Cormanthor for aid and in 1 DR he agreed to give it, allowing humans to settle the lands around the Great Forest of Cormanthor (as the Arcorar was now known) for the first time. The Standing Stone was raised to mark this event and the Dalereckoning calendar inaugurated.

One consequence of the Fall of Netheril was the flight of many powerful human mages into other lands. Baerauble Etharr’s parents were such mages. He was born in 116 BDR and taught much of Netheril’s history and magic to others. In 75 BDR he travelled south into Lythtlorn and was captured by bandits, but rescued by elves of Cormir. He was given safe refuge by Lord Iliphar and offered a position advising the lord on human matters.

One city that was hard-pressed by Vastar was Lyrabar, founded in 135 BDR by Jhaamdathi refugees. The city of Lyrabar became strong and was defended by stout magic, throwing back orc raid after orc raid, with the help of local dwarven settlements. The stress of enduring constant warfare proved too much and in 6 DR, the Obarskyr family led several hundred settlers to the Lake of Dragons. Landing on the north coast, they established a small fishing village called Suzail. Within twenty years, the village had boomed and swollen into a town and then a small city, defended by strong walls. The forest to the north was cleared for further expansion and trees felled to build a fishing and trading fleet. The much-declined elves of Cormir were dismayed, and war was threatened, but in a far-sighted move, the Lord of Scepters, Iliphar Nelnueve, agreed to cede all the lands from the lake to the mountains in return for the human promise that they would maintain at least a part of the ancient woodlands. Lord Faerlthann Obarskyr agreed and the elves departed for Cormanthyr. Baerauble Etharr remained behind as the mage-advisor to King Faerlthann and in time tutored many wizards in the ways of magic, especially disciplined Netherese battle-magic. This led to the founding of the Council of Mages of Cormyr in 70 DR, which eventually evolved into the organisation known as the War Wizards.

The Kingdom of Cormyr was founded in 26 DR, taking as its banner the purple dragon. The independent city-state of Marsember to the east was quickly annexed, and the borders rapidly spread inland.

Cormyr’s early history was tumultuous, with no less than 52 rulers reigning in less than 400 years. The ruling Obarskyr family were cursed with plots and conspiracies, as well as civil strife. Boldovar the Mad had to be forcibly removed from the throne by Cormyr’s archmage and kept locked away for his own and the realm’s safety. Other kings fell in battle, or simply died unfortunately young. Only the division and constant squabbling of the other families, not to mention the constant loyalty of the War Wizards and the Purple Dragons (the Cormyrean army), prevented another house from seizing the throne.

Azoun I Obarskyr put Cormyr on the map when, still serving as Crown Prince, he defeated the armies of the Shoon Imperium on the Fields of the Dead in 376 DR. The previous year, the Shoon Imperium had sent armies north to conquer much of the Western Heartlands, extending their borders north to the High Moor and east to the Sunset Mountains, demanding hefty tribute for merchants crossing into “their lands.” Azoun I reasoned that the Imperium could not hold so much territory and was badly overstretched, and subsequently destroyed its armies. He even invaded Shoon itself, sacking the Calishar Emirates of Amin and Tethyr and pondering a raid on the capital of Shoonach before he was called home by word of a gathering orc horde. Returning home, he eventually ruled from 391 to 425 and became one of the first great Cormyrean monarchs. He is also noted for opening trade relations with Chondath, giving Cormyrean merchants access to southern markets via the Vilhon Reach.

In 480 DR, Galaghard I became King of Cormyr. He falsified his death in 514 DR, pretending to return as his own son, Galaghard II and ruling until 554 DR. After defeating an alliance of his own sons trying to oust him, he slew them and then took on the identity of his youngest son, Draxius the Undying. He then ruled openly until 875 DR, dying only because the longevity magics used by his High Mage to sustain his life had failed. All-told, Galaghard I ruled Cormyr for almost 400 years. Although this is more widely-known now than it was at the time, the official histories and the county of rulers still counts his time as three distinct reigns.

In 900 DR, the Withlords of the Wyvernwater, a group of powerful necromancers, raised an undead army to threaten Cormyr. They were defeated in battle by King Galaghard III, the Purple Dragons and the War Wizards, allied with a continent of elves.

Cormyr’s borders stabilised at almost their present-day limits not too many centuries after its founding, but the slow spread of the Great Desert of Anauroch constantly displaced hostile forces into the Goblin Marches and Stonelands on Cormyr’s northern borders. Time and again, the Purple Dragons and War Wizards would inflict crippling losses on the creatures, only for their numbers to grow again and a fresh threat to arise within just a few years. Cormyr also faced competition from the east, first from Chondathan colonies and then the nation of Sembia which they formed in 913 DR. Sembia rapidly eclipsed Cormyr in population and riches, thanks to its superior central placement on the Inner Sea (whilst ships travelling to Cormyr had to travel much further west to the Lake of Dragons). Cormyr and Sembia developed a complicated, fractious relationship, both nations fearing the power of the other and fighting border wars on several occasions. At other times, the two nations allied against mutual threats such as the Zhentarim, the Cult of the Dragon, orc tribes, and competition from the city-states of the Dragon Reach.

In 1018 DR, a Rage of Dragons stuck Faerûn and Cormyr was assailed harshly, due to the relatively large numbers of dragons lairing in the Thunder Peaks. Crown Prince Azoun II rallied the nation by slaying Thauglor, the famed Purple Dragon himself. In 1050 Azoun II also successfully retook the city of Arabel, which had tried to break away in rebellion.

In 1162 DR Cormyr absorbed the neighbouring, small kingdom of Esparin through marriage, bringing its borders into the eastern Stonelands.

Through the 13th Century, Cormyr had watched with interest the rise in power of the city-state of Zhentil Keep on the Moonsea and then its founding of the Black Network of the Zhentarim, a sinister organisation aligned with both the Church of Bane and beholder cultists. Cormyr regarded this as a potential threat, but not a major one. This abruptly changed in 1312 DR when the Zhentarim seized the fortress of Darkhold in the Far Hills to the west of Cormyr. Darkhold was an old, abandoned fortress which had become the base of operations for an evil lich-queen. The Zhentarim killing the lich-queen and defeating her minions was good, but taking control of the fortress and installing a Zhentarim governor, Sememmon, was not. Zhentarim patrols from Darkhold were soon accosting and extorting passing merchants and local tribesmen. With powerful mages helping defend the castle, it would take a major army and a massive assault to destroy them, and although Darkhold became a constant irritant near Cormyr’s western borders, it never became such an imminent threat that Cormyr could assemble the forces needed to lance the boil.

In 1352 DR, Cormyr was ravaged by a brief civil war. A warrior named Gondegal waged a guerrilla war through Cormyr’s borderlands before seizing control of the city of Arabel, forging a unified army out of mercenaries, disaffected Cormyrean nobles and goblinoid tribes out of the Goblin Marches and Stonelands. Gondegal may have successfully fermented a wider revolt by nobles disaffected against the authority of King Azoun IV in Suzail, but he made a critical error in allowing his troops to claim pay through looting. The result was numerous villages and hamlets destroyed and a significant number of civilian casualties, as well as the disrupting of trade with surrounding lands. Even noble families traditionally lackadaisical in supporting the crown were disgusted by Gondegal’s crimes and sent troops to join the muster. When he realised his error, Gondegal slipped out of the city by means unknown and it surrendered to the king. The brief civil war led to Azoun paying more attention on internal Cormyrean politics and ensuring the whole realm profited from Cormyr’s success, not just the capital, and led to an increase in internal stability.

In 1355, the neighbouring Dalelands suddenly erupted in civil war. Lord Lashan Aumersair of Scardale, backed up by mercenaries, invaded and occupied neighbouring Harrowdale, Featherdale and Tasseldale before marching on the central Dalelands. The combined might of the other Dalelands met them in battle in the Dun Hills, creating a stalemate. Cormyr decided to intervene, having recently helped the town of Tilverton repulse a series of orc attacks in the Stonelands. Cormyr sent armies from Tilverton through Thunder Gap and joined the Dalelands army, providing enough strength to turn the tide and defeat the Scardale forces. Simultaneously, the army of Hillsfar (another city on the Moonsea) liberated Harrowdale and marched on Scardale Town from the north, whilst Sembian forces marched from the south and Sembia’s navy blockaded the port. Scardale was occupied and Lashan’s support collapsed. The Dalelands Council, Sembia, Hillsfar and Cormyr agreed to split the control of Scardale Town between them.

Over two years later, the Time of Troubles struck Faerun and Cormyr was at the centre of events. The dark god Bane imprisoned the avatar of Mystra, Goddess of Magic, in the ruined Castle Kilgrave near Cormyr’s northern marches. A band of adventurers led by Kelemvor Lyonsbane, the thief Cyric and the mage Midnight successfully rescued Mystra. However, when Mystra attempted to return to her home plane via a celestial stairway located near the Storm Horns, she was opposed by Helm, who had been charged with barring the return of the gods to their own planes. The two did battle and Mystra, in her weakened state, was slain. The resulting magical cataclysm created the Helmlands, a land of wild magic and dead magic zones along Cormyr’s northern frontier.

As is well-known, Mystra’s essence transferred to Midnight, whilst Cyric gained power through the destruction of Bane in Tantras, Bhaal on Boareskyr Bridge and Myrkul in Waterdeep, transforming them both into new gods at the end of the crisis (and Kelemvor ten years later, when he seized the powers of the God of Death from Cyric). The new Church of Mystra (as Midnight had renamed herself) set about repairing the damage to the Helmlands, and the formerly cordial churches of Mystra and Helm had strained relations for many years, especially in Cormyr.

A year later, a new threat to Faerûn arose from the east. Khan Yamun of the Tuigan had been proclaimed Khahan or Khan of Khans of all the Tuigan clans and those of several other tribes in Taan, the vast plains separating Faerûn from Kara-Tur. In 1359 DR Yamun led his massive army on an invasion of Semphar, Khazari and then the Shou Lung Empire itself, eventually being fought to a standstill by the skilled Shou general Batu Min Ho. Internal Shou politics had seen Batu Min Ho’s family slain and the Emperor powerless to protect them, leading Min Ho to join Yamun’s army. This army then turned, re-crossed Taan and launched a surprise invasion of Thay near the end of the year. Zulkir Szass Tam struck a deal with the Tuigan, redirecting their army northwards with the support of Thayan magic into Rashemen. The Tuigan ravaged the countryside and, helped by Thay, managed to cross the Lake of Tears into the empty countryside of Ashanath just as winter arrived in full force.

King Azoun IV had been present in Semphar at a trade meeting involving many Faerûnian leaders when the Tuigan had invaded, and had been impressed by their numbers, superior military tactics and unusual battlefield discipline. When they turned their attention eastwards, he gave little more thought to them, but news of their return and invasion of eastern Faerûn disquieted him. In consultation with his fellow rulers of the Heartlands, he declared the formation of an army which would travel east to defeat the Tuigan before they could overrun half the continent. There was tremendous scepticism from many quarters, but Azoun got strong support from an unusual quarter, Zhentil Keep. The Keep dispatched a strong army under orcish General Vrakk to support the Comyreans, which in turn encouraged the Dalelands and Sembia to send strong contingents. They were quickly joined by forces from all over the continent, from as far away as Tethyr and Waterdeep in the west. The dwarves of the Earthfast Mountains also agreed to join the “Crusade” as it became known.

The western armies, over 30,000 strong, arrived in Thesk early in 1360 DR and met the armies of the Tuigan in battle on the Golden Way. The first battle was inconclusive, both sides suffering enormous casualties, but the Tuigan, whose numbers were estimated at least two and possibly three times greater than the westerners’, could better afford to lose them. Azoun regrouped his army and created a cunning trap, having vast pits dug across the battlefield under the cover of darkness and then shrouded by magical means. When the mostly-horse-borne Tuigan charged, they ran into the pits and threw their lines into chaos. The dwarves and orcs hit the Tuigan in the flanks and turned the Second Battle of the Golden Way into a bloody slaughter. Few Tuigan survived to see Taan again, and both Khahan Yamun and General Batu Min Ho were slain.

The victory cemented King Azoun IV’s growing influence as not just a great king of Cormyr, but a statesman on a continental scale. For a time, he pursued the formation of a development of federation consisting of Cormyr, Sembia, the Dales and various friendly city-states in the Dragon Coast, the Vast and the Moonsea, possibly the Western Heartlands as well. The moment passed and Azoun’s hoped-for alliance did not materialise.

Over the next nine years, Cormyr continued to operate against the interests of groups like the Zhentarim and the Cult of the Dragon, whilst continuing to develop trade and diplomatic ties resulting from its leadership shown in the Dalelands War and the Tuigan War. The Twelfth Serôs War in 1369 caused significant disruption and fighting under both the Sea of Swords and the Inner Sea, resulting in Cormyr re-establishing closer ties with the sea elf realm of Naramyr under the surface of the Inner Sea.

Later in the year, Cormyr was suddenly rocked by its worst instability since the civil war with Gondegal. A conspiracy of disaffected nobles struck at King Azoun IV and almost killed him, leading to a crisis after the noble families rejected the untried Crown Princess Tanalasta as a potential ruler. Civil war threatened, but Azoun fortunately recovered in time to reestablish firm control. Tanalasta, realising she needed more seasoning to become an acceptable candidate for queen, became apprentice to the Court Mage, Vangerdahast.

This plan did not go well. Vangerdahast’s discipline was strict and Tanalasta rebelled against it, eventually quitting Suzail for Huthduth, a quiet monastery to Chauntea in the Storm Horns. Returning to Suzail, her parents were aghast at her transformation into a worshipper of Chauntea and her apparently flighty ways making her appear even less suited for the crown. During this time Tanalasta had become pregnant. Simultaneously Cormyr was ravaged by a blight invading out of the north, followed by an increase in goblinoid incursions. Eventually it was realised that six powerful, demonic creatures called “ghazneths” had arisen to plot the destruction of the nation. Vangerdahast, Tanalasta and her younger sister, Alusair, discovered how to defeat the ghazneths but too late for thousands of Cormyrean troops and civilians, slain in the chaos.

Adding to the mayhem, Vangerdahast was cornered by one of the ghazneths and escaped, but in the process breached the prison of a powerful red dragon named Nelavara, who held many old grudges against Cormyr. The War of the Seven Scourges, as it had become known, culminated in the destruction of the last ghazneth and the slaying of Nelavara, but in the process Tanalasta and Azoun IV were killed. Tanalasta delivered baby son before dying.

As of 1371 DR, Princess Alusair Nacacia Obarskyr rules Cormyr as the Steel Regent, supported by Vangerdahast, the War Wizards and the Purple Dragons. The country is recovering from the War of the Seven Scourges, with towns and villages across much of the country having suffered damage and, in some cases, outright destruction. The nobility is divided between supporting the realm in its hour of need and jockeying for their own advancement. However, Cormyr is nothing if not a resilient realm which is used to enduring great hardships and emerging stronger as a result.

Government

Cormyr has been a hereditary monarchy since its founding in 26 DR. Each king has adjusted the rules and laws of the nation as they have chosen, but essentially the King has ruled as the supreme ruler of the nation. Wiser kings have heeded the counsel of the Council of Mages, the senior nobles and the military commanders of the Purple Dragons, but some have ruled in a more despotic fashion.

King Azoun IV was notable as a ruler who was something of a rake in his youth but matured into a level-headed and far-sighted ruler. He sometimes neglected the internal politics of the realm in favour of ambitious overseas schemes, but events like the war with Gondegal and the Time of Troubles re-focused his intention on internal politics and cemented his reputation as a just and canny ruler. Azoun’s sure-footed judgement is missed. The Court Mage Vangerdahast is respected as a master of sorcery and the Steel Regent Alusair is a respected soldier and warrior, but her regency has not been put to the test so far. It will be some years before the babe king, Azoun V, is able to take the throne.

Cormyr maintains one of the most capable standing militaries in all of Faerûn. The Purple Dragons, 12,000 strong at standing strength, are a well-disciplined and trained force supported by the War Wizards, one of the few well-organised magical-military orders on the continent. Backed by a superb intelligence wing, Cormyr is one of the best-protected nations in all the realms. It is also one of the most hard-pressed, especially in recent years.

Religion

Cormyr enjoys a general freedom of religious worship and temples to many of the law and good-aligned gods of the realms can be found in its cities. Shrines and temples to Lliira, Oghma, Malar, Milil, Mystra and Tempus can be found in Suzail itself, and Chauntea, Helm, Lathander, Oghma, Selûne, Silvanus, Tymora and Waukeen can be found across the country. Darker gods like Cyric, Shar and Talos have no public temples and their worshippers are frowned upon but allowed to pass through Cormyr as long as they attempt no conversions. The only darker god with a significant number of prayers or offerings in Cormyr is Umberlee, due to its status as a major sea power.

During the Time of Troubles, the goddess Mystra was slain in northern Cormyr by the god Helm. This resulted in strained relations between the two churches for some considerable time after. Although Mystra was effectively reincarnated through her power being gifted to a mortal mage, Midnight, the church did not forget the incident. However, both gods’ mutual loathing of Cyric has gone some way to restoring friendlier relations.

One interesting quirk of Cormyr is that the Cormyrean crown does not allow the establishment of free-standing temples, monasteries or house of worship near the border with Sembia, for fear of Sembian interests using donations to those churches to gain a foothold of influence within Cormyr.

The Rulers of Cormyr: House Obarskyr

(Unless otherwise noted, all reigned until their death, ruling queens are noted*)

born 7 BDR, reigned 26-55 DR: Faerlthann, The First King b. 27, r. 55-57: Imlon, the Touched b. 44, r. 57-64: Bryndar b. 33, r. 64-66: Eskruis b. 35, r. 66-79: Rhiiman, the Glorious b. 30, r. 79-84: Embrus, the Old b. 66, r. 84-90: Kaspler, the Learned b. 70, r. 90-94: Imbre b. 93, r. 94-123: Sacrast (Regency of the Four Barons 94-110) b. 109, r. 123-124: Daravvan b. 110, r. 124-134: Dorglor b. 112, r. 134-145: Embrold b. 127, r. 145-169: Irbruin b. 147, r. 169-201: Moriann b. 167, r. 201-238: Tharyann, the Elder b. 199, r. 238-242, died 246: Boldovar, the Mad b. 221, r. 242-245, d. 298: Iltharl, the Insufficient b. 218, r. 245-261: Gantharla*, the First Queen b. 244, r. 261-267: Roderin, the Bastard b. 225, r. 267-268: Thargreve, the Lesser b. 242, r. 268-272: Holordrym b. 259, r. 272-274: Belereve b. 260, r. 274-276: Thargram b. 246, r. 276-286: Besmra*, the Second Queen b. 264, r. 286-289: Torst b. 266, r. 289: Gordroun b. 266, r. 289-295: Keldroun b. 282, r. 295-301: Berost, the Bold b. 284, r. 301-333: Gorann b. 302, r. 303-305: Edrae, the Doomed Babe b. 288, r. 305-308: Ulbaeram b. 286, r. 308-320: Silbran* b. 306, r. 320-326: Raerboth b. 325, r. 326-328: Baerildo b. 304, r. 328-334: Belmuth, the Bastard b. 324, r. 334-336: Sargrannon b. 305, r. 336-337: Ortolar b. 322, r. 337-339: Imbrus I b. 334, r. 339-340: Artreth, the Boy King (regent: Rathdar Orlenthar) b. 336, r. 340: Zoumdan, the Boy King (regent: Rathdar Orlenthar) b. 339, r. 340-341: Imbrus II, the Boy King (regent: Rathdar Orlenthar) b. 318, r. 341-344: Meurthe, the Mad* b. 329, r. 344-345: Kasplara* b. 327, r. 345-347: Jasl, the Royal Jester b. 322, r. 347-348: Arathra*, the Little Spider b. 329, r. 348-349, d. 372: Barander, the Tortured King b. 334, r. 349-360: Thargreve, the Greater b. 345, r. 360-369, d. 390: Jarissra* b. 340, r. 369-370: Andilber, the Unfortunate b. 341, r. 370-391: Anglond b. 358, r. 391-425: Azoun I, the Crown Prince of Battles b. 385, r. 425-480: Duar “Longyears” b. 434, r. 480-514: Galaghard I b. 469, r. 514-554: Galaghard II, Father of the Dark Princes (actually Galaghard I) b. 523, r. 554-875: Draxius, the Neverdying (actually Galaghard I) b. 852, r. 875-897: Bryntarth I b. 873, r. 897-953: Galaghard III b. 895, r. 953-982: Rhiigard, the Mourning King b. 943, r. 982-1001: Bryntarth II b. 979, r. 1001-1042: Arangor b. 1001, r. 1042-1056: Azoun II b. 1035, r. 1056-1122: Proster b. 1092, r. 1122-1164: Baerovus b. 1126, r. 1164-1187: Palaghard I b. 1164, r. 1187-1210: Pryntaler b. 1186, r. 1210-1227: Dhalmass b. 1214, r. 1227-1261: Palaghard II b. 1241, r. 1261-1275: Azoun III b. 1246, r. 1275-1286: Salember, the Rebel Prince b. 1269, r. 1286-1335: Rhigaerd II b. 1307, r. 1335-1371: Azoun IV, the Purple Dragon b. 1371, r. 1371-present: Azoun V (regent: Alusair Nacacia)

The Royal Wizards of Cormyr

26-429 DR: Baerauble Etharr 429-629: Amedahast 629-1018: Thanderahast 1018-1286 (ret., still alive): Jorunhast 1336-present: Vangerdahast Aeiulvana

Noble Families of Cormyr

Alamber • Ammaeth • Aris • Axehand • Battlebar • Battlestar • Belorgan • Blacksilver • Blester • Bleth (exiled) • Bleyshar • Bracegauntlet • Braerwinter • Burnig • Calantar • Cormaeril (exiled) • Crownrood • Crownsilver • Dagohnlar • Darendaal • Darstan • Dauntinghorn • Dawninghunt • Delzuld • Dheolur • Dracohorn • Dzavar • Ebonhawk • Eldroon • Emmarask • Everet • Farrowbrace • Foulweather • Goldsword • Greatgaunt • Gyrlond • Handragon • Harcourt • Hardcastle • Hawklin • Helmstone • Hlombur • Huntcrown • Huntingdown • Huntinghorn • Huntsilver • Hyraken • Illance • Immerdusk • Indesm • Janthrin • Keskrel • Longbrooke • Marliir • Merendil • Mistwind • Monthor • Mournsoul • Naerinth • Obarskyr • Orthwood • Paertrover • Pursenose • Rallyhorn • Ravensgar • Rayburton • Redbow • Roaringhorn • Rowanmantle • Scatterstar • Scoril • Seasilver • Silverhorn • Silvermace • Silversword • Skatterhawk • Spurbright • Summerstar • Summertree • Talcontin • Tammarast • Tathcrown • Tavernant • Thistle • Thond • Thundersword • Tolon • Torchtower • Torchwinter • Truesilver • Turcassan • Vaeren • Valwater • Vaylan • Wavegallant • Windstag • Wintersun • Wolfwinter • Wyrvar • Wyvernspur

