In this series I will be looking at each of the individual nations of Faerûn in turn, in alphabetical order. This series is based around the status of each nation as of 1371-72 Dalereckoning (at the end of D&D 2nd Edition and the start of 3rd Edition). The maps are drawn from The Forgotten Realms Interactive Atlas CD-ROM and their respective 1st and 2nd Edition sources. They are not necessarily current for the 5th Edition of the setting (which is set c. 1496 DR).

A map of the kingdom of Impiltur. Please click for a larger version.

Ruler: King Imbrar II (heir), Queen Regent Sambryl (regent), the Lords of Imphras II (Council of Lords)

King Imbrar II (heir), Queen Regent Sambryl (regent), the Lords of Imphras II (Council of Lords) Capital: Lyrabar (pop. 52,305)

Lyrabar (pop. 52,305) Settlements: Arn’s Cove, Bay Town (1750), Borgar’s Mill, Cairnpur, Dilpur (15,000),Filur, Guidodale,Hlammach (36,386), Ilmwatch (560), Kielbast, Laviguer, Lenchford, Maracrath, Mulltown (250), New Moranay (1356), New Sarshel (1500), Outentown, Pick ‘n’ Axe, Red Bluffs, Relgar’s Ford, Sarshel (6000), Songhal, Thelnam, Three Horns, Timbertown, Vordric Dun

Arn’s Cove, Bay Town (1750), Borgar’s Mill, Cairnpur, Dilpur (15,000),Filur, Guidodale,Hlammach (36,386), Ilmwatch (560), Kielbast, Laviguer, Lenchford, Maracrath, Mulltown (250), New Moranay (1356), New Sarshel (1500), Outentown, Pick ‘n’ Axe, Red Bluffs, Relgar’s Ford, Sarshel (6000), Songhal, Thelnam, Three Horns, Timbertown, Vordric Dun Population: 1,205,280 (90% human, 5% dwarf, 4% halfling, 1% misc.)

1,205,280 (90% human, 5% dwarf, 4% halfling, 1% misc.) Population Density: 10.37 people per mile², 4.00 people per km²

10.37 people per mile², 4.00 people per km² Area: 116,266 miles² (301,127.6 km²)

116,266 miles² (301,127.6 km²) Military: The Warswords (militia army), the Most Holy Order of the Sacred Shrike (aka the Knights of Imphras II, a religious order dedicated to destroying demonic influences), the Triadic Knights (a religious order serving the Triad), the Swordpoints (crown-authorised mercenary and adventuring bands)

The Warswords (militia army), the Most Holy Order of the Sacred Shrike (aka the Knights of Imphras II, a religious order dedicated to destroying demonic influences), the Triadic Knights (a religious order serving the Triad), the Swordpoints (crown-authorised mercenary and adventuring bands) Languages: Common, Damaran

Common, Damaran Religion: Ilmater, Selûne, Torm, Tymora, Tyr, Valkur, Waukeen

Ilmater, Selûne, Torm, Tymora, Tyr, Valkur, Waukeen Exports: Gems, bloodstone, gold, iron, silver, trade goods from Damara and Earthfast

Gems, bloodstone, gold, iron, silver, trade goods from Damara and Earthfast Imports: Exotic goods, fruit, shipbuilders, tea, vegetables, wood products

Exotic goods, fruit, shipbuilders, tea, vegetables, wood products Sources: The Bloodstone Lands (Bob Salvatore, 1989), Impiltur: The Forgotten Kingdom (George Krashos, Dragon #346, August 2006), The Grand History of the Realms (Brian R. James, Ed Greenwood, George Krashos, Eric L. Boyd, Thomas Costa, 2007)

Overview

Impiltur is a nation located on the north-eastern shores of the Sea of Fallen Stars, along the west coast of Easting Reach. Impiltur is sometimes called “the Forgotten Kingdom,” as it was once more active in international affairs but in recent centuries has kept to itself. It is in a relatively secure area of Faerûn far from the threat of invasion, the various monstrous threats on its doorstep are relatively under control and the nation has strong allies in the area to call on for aid, particularly the kingdom of Damara to the north and the dwarven nation of Earthfast along its western border.

Impiltur’s far western border is the Grey Forest, sometimes called the Tsurlar Forest, which marks the boundary with the city-states of the southern Vast, most notably Tsurlagol. The border extends east along the southern face of the Earthfast Mountains, and then moves north through the Earthfasts and the neighbouring Earthspur range to Lake Icemelt, then moves north and east through the mountains to the Merchant’s Run Pass, then east to the River Lench. The far north-eastern border is formed by the western eaves of the Rawlinswood and the course of the River Soleine from the forest boundary to Even’s Gulf. The sea then forms the remainder of Impiltur’s border to the east and south. There is one curiosity in the region, the colony of New Sarshel which was founded on the eastern shores of Easting Reach some years ago by Impilturan merchants chafing at the restrictions of Sarshel. Their plan was to attract traffic away from Sarshel. However, founding the town considerably further north along the coast than Sarshel and the lack of decent overland trade routes leading from the settlement have stymied its growth, and its long-term prospects appear doubtful.

Impiltur is divided into three general geographic regions: the Easting Coast runs from the Grey Forest to Sarshel and is the oldest and most heavily-settled part of the country. The capital at Lyrabar lies in the south-west of this region, with Hlammach, Dilpur and Sarshel to the east, along the coast. Lyrabar and Hlammach are the only two large cities in the realm and enjoy a mild rivalry (reminiscent of, but not as strong as, that between Suzail and Marsember in Cormyr). To the north-east, along the Earthspur Mountains, lies the Uplands region, home to many mining communities. In the far north-east, beyond Trader’s Bay, lies the Farwater Region, Impiltur’s wild and lightly-settled frontier with both Damara and the region known as the Great Dale. The fotress of Ilmwatch and its neighbouring town are the only large settlements of note in this region, but caravan stops and villages dot the Merchant’s Run as it runs north into Damara. The village of Lenchford marks the border with Damara.

Impiltur is a land divided between the mountains and the sea. Villages, mining towns and temples dot the mountainsides and foothills, the source of much of Impiltur’s wealth. Smaller ports, trading sites and fishing communities are located along the coastline of the Inner Sea, the Easting Reach (and its lesser inlets, Buzzard Beak Harbor and Even’s Gulf) and Trader’s Bay. Trader’s Bay, mistranslated (or not) as Traitor’s Bay, is an extensive waterway former by the mouth of the Great Imphras River, which runs out of Damara to the north carrying immense amounts of meltwater from the Great Glacier and the wildlands of Vaasa. The Great Imphras widens into Bluefang Water before widening again into the Oldwater (or Old Water Bay) before finally reaching the sea. The Bluefang and the Oldwater collectively form Trader’s Bay. This area is known as a haven for corsairs, pirates, and other undesirables, but they are allowed to use Trader’s Bay and the village of Bay Town as a refuge in return for not targeting Impilturan shipping or that of its allies.

History

For a nation often described as “forgotten” by the rest of Faerûn, the kingdom has a surprisingly long history. The area may have formed part of the giant realm of Ostoria in the most ancient of days, but after the long wars between the giants and dragons it seems to have been abandoned for a considerable number of millennia. After 1000 BDR (Before Dalereckoning) the area became a frontier area for the burgeoning kingdom of Narfell, which established a presence on the north-eastern shores of the Easting Reach. The Nars did not settle the lands to the south-west, however, leaving them either empty or the province of independent settlers. However, after the rise of the orc kingdom of Vastar in 700 BDR, the area may have become increasingly settled and fought between different orc tribes, although the histories are vague on the subject and the presence of the powerful dwarven kingdom of Earthfast seems to have halted Vastar’s expansion further eastwards. The prospect of bloody clashes between Narfell and Vastar seems to have led both nations to accepting the territory of modern Impiltur as, perhaps, a buffer ground of sorts.

Both empires were also drawn in different directions, Vastar westwards into increasingly bold strikes against the elven empire of Cormanthyr and Narfell north and east in increasingly devastating wars with Raumathar. Eventually the Nar demonbinders embarked on a bold plan to destroy Raumathar by summoning the tanar’ri lord Eltab to Toril. They built the Citadel of Conjurers in the foothills of the Earthfast Mountains, near Moaning Gorge, to help them to this end.

Eltab was summoned in 160 BDR and, despite his reluctance, joined the battle. However, Eltab was able to escape his binds, leaving Narfell and Raumathar to completely destroy one another in the Great Conflagration of c. 150 BDR, a result of an ill-advised attempt to enlist the aid of the fire god Kossuth. Both empires were obliterated.

With Vastar distracted by its wars with Cormanthyr and civil strife, the way was open for the coastlands along Easting Reach to be settled. Impil Mirandor, a survivor of the Fall of Jhaamdath (which had been destroyed in 255 BDR by the tidal wave that formed the Vilhon Reach), founded the settlement of Impil’s Tor in 135 BDR, atop the ancient, abandoned dwarven city of Felimar. The city was renamed Lyrabar by his son and heir Ornrath, who established trade agreements with the nearby dwarven kingdom of Earthfast in 118 BDR and began to expand the boundaries of the kingdom. In 74 BDR Lyrabar and the other towns and villages of the region were formally allied as the Kingdom of Impiltur, with Inrath (son of Ornrath, grandson of Impil) declared the first king.

However, the nascent nation was still located in the shadow of the greatest orc kingdom to have ever existed in northern Faerûn, and more than once the orcs of Vastar attempted to sack Lyrabar. Stout magic and the alliance with the dwarves allowed the city to survive, although sometimes only by the skin of its teeth, and some of its vassal settlements were not so lucky. The stress of the constant threat of such raids led the Obarskyr family and several hundred settlers to flee the city in 6 DR. They made their way across the Inner Sea and founded the city of Suzail more than 800 miles to the west. In 27 DR Suzail consolidated the surrounding lands to become the kingdom of Cormyr.

However, the threat from Vastar gradually receded, especially after a brutal defeat to the armies of Cormanthyr and its allied Dalelands in 339 DR. For more than a century afterwards, the orcs were quiet and some believed defeated for good, but in 512 they returned in force to invade Cormanthyr to the west and Impiltur to the east. King Sharaun Mirandor and his three heirs were slain in battle, but Duke Harandil Durlaven rallied the nation’s forces and defeated the orcs at the Battle of Bloody Reeds, securing the western border with Vastar. The orcs never returned and Vastar was finally destroyed by the dwarves in 610.

Impiltur enjoyed a further century of peace, but in 726 north-eastern Impiltur was abruptly invaded by the Scaled Horde, an army of demons, out of the Rawlinswood and Forest of Lethyr, beginning the period known as the Fiend Wars. King Forvar II was slain in the battle and chaos gripped the nation. Sarshel Elethlim, a great paladin, declared a crusade against the demons, winning the support of the churches of Tyr, Torm and Ilmater, and assembled a larger army. In 729 the army landed by sea and engaged the horde in battle. In 731 the Triad Crusade defeated the Scaled Horde’s last lord, the balor Ndulu, at the Citadel of Conjurers, ending the threat. A year later, Sarshel was declared King of Impiltur by popular acclaim. Ndulu returned to the Prime Material Plane in 786 to take his revenge, but was defeated by Crown Princes Essys, Araln and Nord in battle (though at the cost of the first two’s lives). Nord became king in 788 and led a campaign to root out and destroy all demons, cultists and other evil-doers in the kingdom who might bring about a return of the Scaled Horde. In 850 King Beldred led a scouring of the Rawlinswood to eliminate more remnants of the Horde.

In 893 Narfell invaded Impiltur under the chieftain Galush. However, Impiltur gained early intelligence of the invasion and ambushed the army on the banks of the Soleine. The Battle of Twelvepikes saw Duke Lantigar Deepstar prove victorious and drive the Nars back from the border.

In 924 King Peverel and his two heirs were all killed in a plague. His surviving daughter, Princess Aliia, was deemed too young to rule. The lords of Impiltur spent two years in fierce debate over selecting a new king, and in 926 hit on the idea of betrothing the princess to Prince Rhiigard of Cormyr. The marriage was deemed acceptable due to Cormyr’s origins as a colony of Impiltur (or, at least, that was how the Impilturans saw it) and it would improve trade and military ties with the powerful western kingdom. However, the princess was killed in a shipwreck whilst on her way to Suzail. ending hopes in that direction. Impiltur instead fractured into several independent city-states and townships.

By 1038, the retreat of the Great Glacier had left the lands of Narfell, Damara and Vaasa fully free of ice and large-scale settlement of those lands began. It also opened up new routes of attack from Narfell and the northern regions into the areas surrounding the Inner Sea. This was exemplified in 1095 when a large horde of hobgoblins arose in the Giantspire Mountains and moved south into Impiltur. War Captain Imphras Heltharn of Lyrabar unified the city-states into a single cohesive army and defeated the hobgoblins in several pitched battles. In 1097 Imphras was declared King of Impiltur, ending the period known as the Kingless Years after three centuries.

In 1110, the fell land of Thay invaded the neighbouring kingdom of Thesk. Thesk begged for aid from the surrounding nations and, surprisingly, Impiltur agreed. King Imphras the Great led a sizeable army and defeated the Red Wizards in battle outside Phent. This victory against a formidable foe did much to solidify Impiltur’s renewed reputation and led to a close trade alliance between Impiltur and Thesk, to both nations’ mutual gain.

In 1127, the hobgoblin menace in the Giantspire Mountains became pressing once more. King Imphras led an army into the mountains, but never returned. His forces were destroyed and the succubus Soneillon corrupted the king into an evil death knight. Imphras’s sister Ilmara was crowned queen in his stead.

Ilmara ruled Impiltur as its first queen for forty years, retaining her youth, vigour and power with magical aid. However, her noble advisors were bereft with worry at the lack of an heir. Ilmara agreed to finally marry in 1167, when she took the young Rilaun of Sarshel as her husband. Their son Imphras II was born in 1169 and Ilmara immediately named him heir, but Rilaun became furious, as he believed he should become king in accordance with old customs. Rilaun’s claim was rejected and his attempt to seize the throne defeated. Ilmara continued as regent until Imphras II took the throne in 1185.

Imphras II’s reign started with great promise, but within twenty years it became clear that the king was losing his wits. His eldest son and heir, Talryn, attempted to depose his father for the good of the realm, but his younger brother Lashilmbrar framed him as a usurper and Talryn was driven into exile among the pirates of the Inner Sea. Due to a quirk of Impilturan law, Lashilmbrar could not claim the throne whilst Talryn lived, so Lashilmbrar declared himself regent for his sick father and led a fleet into the Inner Sea to slay his brother. He failed, but in 1212 successfully lured his brother in a trap in Lyrabar and had him executed. In 1225, when Imphras II died, Lashilmbrar became king and ruled until 1294, when he was killed in a bandit attack along with his wife and son.

In 1295, Prince Thaum of Telflamm raised a mercenary army and sailed across Easting Reach to sack Sarshel and seize Filur, the summer palace of Impiltur and de facto capital of the realm at this time. They then defeated the Impilturan army at the Battle of Five Heads. Prince Regent Kuskur and the young King Rilimbrar successfully escaped to Aglarond to seek refuge with Queen Ilione. Ilione dispatched her apprentice and heir, the Simbul, to resolve the situation, resulting in the death of Thaum in 1296. Rilimbrar was restored to the throne, defeating an attempt by nobles to have Thaum’s son Imphras IV declared king instead.

By 1336, Rilimbrar had produced no male heir so reluctantly arranged the marriage of his daughter Sambryl to Imphras IV. Rilimbrar also founded the council known as the Lords of Imphras II, a body to advise the ruler of Impiltur and take measures for the good of the realm.

In 1338, Rilimbrar and Crown Prince Imphras IV were both killed in a fire at the Summer Palace in Filur. Sambryl became Queen Regent of Impiltur, ruling in the stead of Prince Soarimbrar, a descendant of Imphras II. Soarimbrar was killed by assassins in 1351, with his infant nephew Imphras V becoming King in his stead. In 1363, Imphras V died of wasting disease and his brother Imbrar II becoming King at the age of five. As before, Sambryl remained Queen Regent.

In late 1359, the Tuigan armies of Yamun Khahan invaded Faerûn via Thay, Rashemen and Ashanath, before being forced to halt by the onset of winter. King Azoun IV of Cormyr formed an international coalition to sail to Thesk and face the Tuigan in battle. Although Impiltur did not formally commit troops, individual Impilturan nobles and mercenaries joined the cause, and King Torg mac Cei of Earthfast led an army of 2,000 dwarves to join the Crusade. Torg was slain in the Second Battle of the Golden Way in Thesk on 5 Flamerule, 1360 DR, but his troops had performed admirably in both engagements. Shortly after the war, the dwarven Clam Hammerhand of Ravens Bluff relocated to Earthfast, bolstering the defences of the dwarven kingdom.

Impiltur remains a reasonably strong nation in north-eastern Faerûn, although some political instability in the realm will remain until Prince Imbrar’s accession, due in 1374.

Government

Impiltur is ruled by a hereditary ruler, although its rough history has led to a high frequency of rule by regents. Impiltur is currently ruled by Queen Regent Sambryl, who has served in that role for over thirty years. The actual king in waiting is Imbrar II, currently thirteen years of age, who is expected to come of age and become ruler in 1374.

The ruler is advised by the Lords of Imphras II, a slightly unwieldy name which is often referred to as the Council of Lords. Made up of the highest-ranking paladins and clerics of the land, as well as senior generals, admirals and merchants, the Council ensures the succession, keeps the internal peace, and advises the monarch on matters of import. The Lords keep in contact with one another and the common folk via a network of riders known as the Heralds of Imphras II.

Impiltur is one of the few nations of Faerûn to enjoy a codified book of laws, known as the King’s Code. This code was drawn up by King Bellodar III c. 660 DR and outlines the responsibilities of both the governors and governed. It is partly based on ancient Nar practices of mutual responsibility. Impiltur has a much-feared, dedicated prison complex, Greycliffs (located on an island near Hlammach), where enemies of the crown are incarcerated.

The nobility of Impiltur is not as dominant as in other realms, but are fairly influential, especially on a local level. The most notable noble families are the Forgecrowns and Relindars, although their influence is being challenged by several “new blood” nobles, most notably the Starsunders, Wellhavens and Dintersans.

Impiltur commands a relatively strong military force, made up of local militias and guards (known as the Royal Constabulary), and a nationwide militia force known as the Warswords. The nation is well-served by holy orders as well, with the Triadic Knights and the Most Holy Order of the Sacred Shrike both commanding large numbers which can march to the aid of Impiltur if required (although the latter order is primarily concerned with destroying demonic influences in the kingdom).

Unusually, Impiltur has a system for employing mercenary and adventuring bands to investigate and defeat threats without risk to Impiltur’s own citizens. These agents are known as “Swordpoints” during the time of their service to the crown and are well-rewarded for successful missions. However, anything that embarrasses or threatens the crown is frowned upon, and can lead to swift and unpleasant sanctions.

Impiltur also has a formidable intelligence operation, the Royal Intelligence, apparently founded to conduct clandestine operations and forewarn the crown of threats both foreign and domestic.

Impiltur enjoys the presence of two wizard schools of note, the Towers of the Wind in Lyrabar and the Moonstone Manse in Hlammach. The nation also sponsors an organised military order of wizards known as the Warwands. Although not as large and formidable an organisation as the War Wizards of Cormyr, they are a valuable resource. They are commanded by the Mage Royal, Lady Selarbrin, who also advises the crown on arcane matters.

Impiltur’s foreign relations are mostly good. It has a strong mercantile relationship with Damara to the north, although relations were somewhat strained by Impiltur’s failure to decisively come to Damara’s aid during the Bloodstone Wars. However, many individual Impilturans did join the struggle for freedom, and Impiltur has played a key role in rebuilding Damara’s economy by permitting use of its ports to export bloodstone. Impiltur has a close relationship with the dwarven kingdom of Earthfast, aiding the dwarves in their wars with the orcs in return for aid in fighting their own enemies. Impiltur has excellent trade relations across the Inner Sea with Cormyr, Sembia, Aglarond and Thesk. Impiltur also has good relations with the civilised settlements of the Great Dale, but regards the forests warily, as these were the source of interplanar gates which allowed demons to invade Impiltur several times in its past. Impiltur has a hatred of demons bordering on the paranoid and fanatical, and the merest hint of a demonic threat to Impiltur can see it muster its armies, wizards and holy orders with startling speed.

Impiltur has traditionally had cool relations with both Telflamm and Thay, both of whom it has won wars against in the not-too-distant past. However, Impiltur has cultivated stronger trade relations with Telflamm in recent years, and has opened dialogue with Thay on establishing trading enclaves within its cities, to the disquiet of some citizens and some of their allies.

Religion

Impiltur embraces the full scope of the Faerûnian pantheon, but the gods of the Triad – Tyr, Torm and Ilmater – are worshipped in the kingdom with fervour. The Triad and its holy orders have worked had to help protect Impiltur from demonic and mundane threats, and in return the people of Impiltur worship them with an impressive degree of intensity. Selûne, Tymora, Valkur and Waukeen are also very popular, and Oghma has a strong following in and around the town of Songhal. The largest temples in Faerûn to Deneir, the Reading Room and the Master’s Library, can also be found in the Earthfast Mountains, not far from Impiltur’s far western border. Shaundakul, has also seen a recent rise in popularity as Impiltur’s overland trade routes with Damara reopen.

Nearby Earthfast is home to a stunning temple complex to Clangeddin Silverbeard, the Alagh Rorncaurak (the Battlecavern of Unquenched Valor), which dwarves from across Faerûn visit.

The Lords of Imphras II in 1371 DR

The Council of Lords currently consists of:

Lord Engarth , a Triadic Knight with responsibility for helping in the education of the young king.

, a Triadic Knight with responsibility for helping in the education of the young king. Lord Delimbrar , a Triadic Knight and another lord with responsibilities in tutoring the king.

, a Triadic Knight and another lord with responsibilities in tutoring the king. War-Captain Haelimbrar , a famed military commander who fought in the Bloodstone Wars of neighbouring Damara.

, a famed military commander who fought in the Bloodstone Wars of neighbouring Damara. Lord Helimbraun , a former moderate who has become more strident in his desire to destroy all evil in the realm in recent years.

, a former moderate who has become more strident in his desire to destroy all evil in the realm in recent years. Lady Idriane , a knight of Ilmater and a temperate voice on the council.

, a knight of Ilmater and a temperate voice on the council. Lord Limbrar , a respected monk of Ilmater who often provides the voice of the poor and the downtrodden.

, a respected monk of Ilmater who often provides the voice of the poor and the downtrodden. Lord Oriseus , a paladin of Helm and close ally of Helimbraun.

, a paladin of Helm and close ally of Helimbraun. Lord Rangrim , a paladin of Ilmater.

, a paladin of Ilmater. Lady Rilaunyr , a paladin of Sune and a moderate voice on the council.

, a paladin of Sune and a moderate voice on the council. Lord Rilimbraun , a cleric of Tyr and commander of the Most Holy Order of the Sacred Shrike.

, a cleric of Tyr and commander of the Most Holy Order of the Sacred Shrike. Lord Silaunbrar , a young paladin of Torm, given responsibility for helping tutor the young king in the ways of battle and responsibility.

, a young paladin of Torm, given responsibility for helping tutor the young king in the ways of battle and responsibility. Lord Simgar , commander of the Warswords.

, commander of the Warswords. Lord Solarium, a cleric and paladin of Ilmater.

The Rulers of Impiltur

(Unless otherwise noted, all reigned until their death, ruling queens are noted*)

The Mirandor Dynasty

born 106 BDR, reigned 74-47 BDR: Inrath I, The First King b. 76, r. 47-18: Inrath II b. 52, r. 18-3: Varanth I b. 26 BDR, r. 3 BDR-1 DR: Tamarth, the Tyrant b. 24 BDR, r. 1-3 DR: Loaraven, the Poxed, b. 20 BDR, r. 3-8 DR: Belrath b. 22 BDR, r. 8-43 DR: Fendarn b. 2 DR, r. 43 DR: Delrath b. 2, r. 43-47: Delrorn b. 17, r. 47-68: Torlorn b. 40, r. 68-72: Varanth II b. 19, r. 72-77: Morlorn, the Usurper b. 60, r. 77-124: Baranth I b. 87, r. 124-157: Inrath III b. 112, r. 157-159: Inrath IV, Lackcrown b. 132, r. 159-162: Doraven, the Bloody b. 114, r. 162-178: Pendarn b. 136, r. 178-196: Ellarath, the Faerie King b. 160, r. 196-198: Baranth II b. 164, r. 198: Imindarth b. 163, r. 198-269: Tharaun I, the Venerable b. 195, r. 269-271: Darthorn I b. 222, r. 271-311: Toaven b. 268, r. 311-343: Tarth, the Prince of Swords b. 305, r. 343-369: Darthorn II b. 335, r. 360-375: Darthorn III b. 338, r. 375-397: Auminath I, the Scholar b. 360, r. 397-406: Auminath II b. 368, r. 406-411: Forlath, the Bawd b. 387, r. 411-445: Meldath I, the Mighty b. 419, r. 445-448: Meldath II b. 422, r. 448-471: Tharaun II b. 454, r. 471-512: Sharaun

The Durlaven Dynasty

b. 469, r. 512-537: Harandil I, the Strong

Harandil I, the Strong b. 501, r. 537-562: Harandil II

Harandil II b. 524, r. 562-588: Thorodil, the Fierce

Thorodil, the Fierce b. 560, r. 588-624: Bellodar I, the Conqueror

Bellodar I, the Conqueror b. 583, r. 624-642: Bellodar II

Bellodar II b. 609, r. 642-673: Bellodar III, the Sage King

Bellodar III, the Sage King b. 630, r. 673-675: Morus, the Crazed

Morus, the Crazed b. 633, r. 675-685: Amarkos I

Amarkos I b. 655, r. 685-697: Forvar I

Forvar I b. 660, r. 697-718: Amarkos II, Dragonslayer

Amarkos II, Dragonslayer b. 699, r. 718-726: Forvar II

Tarrik Dynasty, the Demon Dynasty

b. 688, r. 726-279: Agrosh, the Scaled

Elethlim Dynasty, the Paladin Dynasty

b. 656, r. 732-734: Sarshel, the True

Sarshel, the True b. 711, r. 734-765: Halanter I

Halanter I b. 739, r. 765-788: Erynd I, the Penitent

Erynd I, the Penitent b. 764, r. 788-811: Nord, Demonbane

Nord, Demonbane b. 787, r. 811-844: Halanter II

Halanter II b. 816, r. 844-863: Beldred I, Fiendslayer

Beldred I, Fiendslayer b. 845, r. 863-886: Beldred II

Beldred II b. 875, r. 886-887: Erynd II

Erynd II b. 849, regent 886-887, 891-907, r. 887-891: Shaneesa*, the Old Dowager, regent for Erynd II and Peverel, ruled in her own right in 887-891

Shaneesa*, the Old Dowager, regent for Erynd II and Peverel, ruled in her own right in 887-891 b. 891, r. 891-924: Peverel, came of age and ruled in his own right in 907, died along with all his heirs in 924, marking the beginning of the Kingless Years

Heltharn Dynasty

b. 1063, r. 1094-1122: Imphras I, the Great

Imphras I, the Great b. 1098, r. 1122-1127: Imbrar, the Lost

Imbrar, the Lost b. 1104, r. 1127-1169, regent 1169-1185: Ilmara*

Ilmara* b. 1169, r. 1169-1225: Imphras II

Imphras II b. 1190, r. 1225-1294 (effective regent c. 1206-1225): Lashilmbrar, the Sly

Lashilmbrar, the Sly b. 1198, regent 1294-1296: Kuskur, regent for Crown Prince Rilimbrar

Kuskur, regent for Crown Prince Rilimbrar b. 1280, r. 1294-1338: Rilimbrar

Rilimbrar b. 1299, regent 1338-present: Sambryl*, the Queen Regent

Sambryl*, the Queen Regent b. 1335, r. 1335-1351: Soarimbrar, the Younger

Soarimbrar, the Younger b. 1530, r. 1351-1363: Imphras V

Imphras V b. 1358, r. 1363-present: Imbrar II, due to come of age and rule in 1374

(Unless otherwise noted, all reigned until their death, ruling queens are noted*)

The Mirandor Dynasty

born 106 BDR, reigned 74-47 BDR: Inrath I, The First King b. 76, r. 47-18: Inrath II b. 52, r. 18-3: Varanth I b. 26 BDR, r. 3 BDR-1 DR: Tamarth, the Tyrant b. 24 BDR, r. 1-3 DR: Loaraven, the Poxed, b. 20 BDR, r. 3-8 DR: Belrath b. 22 BDR, r. 8-43 DR: Fendarn b. 2 DR, r. 43 DR: Delrath b. 2, r. 43-47: Delrorn b. 17, r. 47-68: Torlorn b. 40, r. 68-72: Varanth II b. 19, r. 72-77: Morlorn, the Usurper b. 60, r. 77-124: Baranth I b. 87, r. 124-157: Inrath III b. 112, r. 157-159: Inrath IV, Lackcrown b. 132, r. 159-162: Doraven, the Bloody b. 114, r. 162-178: Pendarn b. 136, r. 178-196: Ellarath, the Faerie King b. 160, r. 196-198: Baranth II b. 164, r. 198: Imindarth b. 163, r. 198-269: Tharaun I, the Venerable b. 195, r. 269-271: Darthorn I b. 222, r. 271-311: Toaven b. 268, r. 311-343: Tarth, the Prince of Swords b. 305, r. 343-369: Darthorn II b. 335, r. 360-375: Darthorn III b. 338, r. 375-397: Auminath I, the Scholar b. 360, r. 397-406: Auminath II b. 368, r. 406-411: Forlath, the Bawd b. 387, r. 411-445: Meldath I, the Mighty b. 419, r. 445-448: Meldath II b. 422, r. 448-471: Tharaun II b. 454, r. 471-512: Sharaun

The Durlaven Dynasty

b. 469, r. 512-537: Harandil I, the Strong

Harandil I, the Strong b. 501, r. 537-562: Harandil II

Harandil II b. 524, r. 562-588: Thorodil, the Fierce

Thorodil, the Fierce b. 560, r. 588-624: Bellodar I, the Conqueror

Bellodar I, the Conqueror b. 583, r. 624-642: Bellodar II

Bellodar II b. 609, r. 642-673: Bellodar III, the Sage King

Bellodar III, the Sage King b. 630, r. 673-675: Morus, the Crazed

Morus, the Crazed b. 633, r. 675-685: Amarkos I

Amarkos I b. 655, r. 685-697: Forvar I

Forvar I b. 660, r. 697-718: Amarkos II, Dragonslayer

Amarkos II, Dragonslayer b. 699, r. 718-726: Forvar II

Tarrik Dynasty, the Demon Dynasty

b. 688, r. 726-279: Agrosh, the Scaled

Elethlim Dynasty, the Paladin Dynasty

b. 656, r. 732-734: Sarshel, the True

Sarshel, the True b. 711, r. 734-765: Halanter I

Halanter I b. 739, r. 765-788: Erynd I, the Penitent

Erynd I, the Penitent b. 764, r. 788-811: Nord, Demonbane

Nord, Demonbane b. 787, r. 811-844: Halanter II

Halanter II b. 816, r. 844-863: Beldred I, Fiendslayer

Beldred I, Fiendslayer b. 845, r. 863-886: Beldred II

Beldred II b. 875, r. 886-887: Erynd II

Erynd II b. 849, regent 886-887, 891-907, r. 887-891: Shaneesa*, the Old Dowager, regent for Erynd II and Peverel, ruled in her own right in 887-891

Shaneesa*, the Old Dowager, regent for Erynd II and Peverel, ruled in her own right in 887-891 b. 891, r. 891-924: Peverel, came of age and ruled in his own right in 907, died along with all his heirs in 924, marking the beginning of the Kingless Years

Heltharn Dynasty

b. 1063, r. 1094-1122: Imphras I, the Great

Imphras I, the Great b. 1098, r. 1122-1127: Imbrar, the Lost

Imbrar, the Lost b. 1104, r. 1127-1169, regent 1169-1185: Ilmara*

Ilmara* b. 1169, r. 1169-1225: Imphras II

Imphras II b. 1190, r. 1225-1294 (effective regent c. 1206-1225): Lashilmbrar, the Sly

Lashilmbrar, the Sly b. 1198, regent 1294-1296: Kuskur, regent for Crown Prince Rilimbrar

Kuskur, regent for Crown Prince Rilimbrar b. 1280, r. 1294-1338: Rilimbrar

Rilimbrar b. 1299, regent 1338-present: Sambryl*, the Queen Regent

Sambryl*, the Queen Regent b. 1335, r. 1335-1351: Soarimbrar, the Younger

Soarimbrar, the Younger b. 1530, r. 1351-1363: Imphras V

Imphras V b. 1358, r. 1363-present: Imbrar II, due to come of age and rule in 1374

Thank you for reading The Atlas of Ice and Fire. To help me provide better content, please consider contributing to my Patreon page and other funding methods, which will also get you exclusive content before it goes live on my blogs.

Advertisement